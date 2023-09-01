The developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder they say that with this new platformer they want to change the way we play onlinewith a multiplayer experience that aims to be “completely positive”.

Online gaming doesn’t exactly have the best reputation, with trolls and toxic players around every corner. Super Mario Bros. Wonder aims to buck this trend with its more casual approach to online play. “People have their own image of what online gaming could be like. Maybe it’s a little difficult, or maybe it’s a little scary,” he said. Takashi Tezuka, producer of Super Mario Bros. Wonderat CNET.

“The concept behind the online game this time is precisely the idea of ​​casual connection, the possibility of experiencing multiplayer game sessions as if you were playing a single game,” added the Game Director Shiro Mouri. “What I wanted to do is create a completely positive online gaming experience.”