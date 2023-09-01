The developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder they say that with this new platformer they want to change the way we play onlinewith a multiplayer experience that aims to be “completely positive”.
Online gaming doesn’t exactly have the best reputation, with trolls and toxic players around every corner. Super Mario Bros. Wonder aims to buck this trend with its more casual approach to online play. “People have their own image of what online gaming could be like. Maybe it’s a little difficult, or maybe it’s a little scary,” he said. Takashi Tezuka, producer of Super Mario Bros. Wonderat CNET.
“The concept behind the online game this time is precisely the idea of casual connection, the possibility of experiencing multiplayer game sessions as if you were playing a single game,” added the Game Director Shiro Mouri. “What I wanted to do is create a completely positive online gaming experience.”
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, how online works
Super Mario Bros. Wonder online it takes place in different ways. It is possible to encounter another player in the form of signs that can provide a useful boost. Online players can also appear as shadows in the courses, whether you choose to race to the finish line, or simply choose to follow them to uncover secrets you may have missed.
In general, the game’s co-op modes feel like they were designed to be less competitive than previous 2D Mario titles, whether playing with friends in person or online. The focus is more on helping other players, either by sharing power-ups or rescuing others from precarious situations.
it is also possible combine local co-op with online co-op, with two players in person and two players online in a single match. Alternatively, you can form larger group lobbies of up to 12 people to meet between games in smaller groups.
Finally, here is our test of this new and psychedelic Mario game for Nintendo Switch.
