Nintendo announces a special event at Milan where it will be possible to preview the highly anticipated event Super Mario Bros. Wonderout on October 20th on Nintendo Switch. The 14 and 15 October in via Molino delle Armi 19 will be inaugurated on Super Mario Immersive Huba space dedicated to the new exclusive Nintendo where it will be possible to try the game, from 10:00 to 22:00 on Saturday and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Sunday.

More details are available in the press release we include below.

THE SUPER MARIO IMMERSIVE HUB OPENS TO THE PUBLIC

ON 14 AND 15 OCTOBER, IN MILAN, IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO PLAY THE NEW SUPER MARIO BROS VIDEO GAME IN AN EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW. WONDER FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

On 14 and 15 October, in via Molino delle Armi 19, in Milan, a space dedicated to the new and wonderful Nintendo Switch exclusive opens to the public. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, released on October 20th, marks the great return of Super Mario, the undisputed protagonist of this 2023 with the release of the film dedicated to him, in a new 2D video game after more than 5 years. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to preview the video game, take unique photos with Super Mario and experience an unforgettable weekend full of wonder.

Milan, October 2023 – Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the new and revolutionary Super Mario video game coming soon October 20, 2023 just up Nintendo Switch. To liven up the anxious wait, the weekend of 14 And October 15thin via Molino delle Armi, 19 to Milanthe doors of a special space entirely dedicated to video games will be opened to enthusiasts. From 10:00 to 22:00 Of Saturday And from 10:00 to 20:00 Of SundayThe Super Mario Immersive Hub will offer everyone an engaging and interactive experience, allowing visitors to preview the game and experience the thrill of following Mario and his friends in this new side-scrolling adventure. Furthermore, the event will be aunique opportunity for gamers of all ages to enter the wonderful world of Super Mario and experience it for yourself new dynamics of the game and the surprises that the title reserves. Participants will have the opportunity to take photos photo with Super Mariobring home some gadgets as a souvenir and experience an unforgettable weekend in the company of friends and relatives.

Super Marioicon of Nintendo and video games in general, is undoubtedly among the protagonists of this 2023 and beyond success of the film which conquered theaters in April, is preparing to return in style Nintendo Switch, re-proposing its classic formula in two dimensions with many new features that have already won over video game enthusiasts. With Super Mario Bros. Wondera world of wonder waits to be explored in an effort to save the Kingdom of Flowers from the siege of Bowser. In each level, it will be possible to collect a wonder flower that will make everything possible, revolutionizing the game world and offering a completely new point of view on the most famous video game series of all time. New upgrades will further enrich the already innovative gameplay of this latest adventure: Mario and his friends, for a total of 12 different playable charactersthey can transform into elephantsdig into the ground with the auger mushroomblow glittering bubbles with the bubble flower and take advantage of many new skills thanks to the equipment system brooches, which will allow you to customize the gaming experience. Finally, to make the most of the many surprises of Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe fun can be shared with friends and family, both online and locally, with 2 to 4 players.

The unprecedented event at Super Mario Immersive Hubit will be an unmissable opportunity for Super Mario fans and video game enthusiasts to anticipate the wonderful adventure that awaits them starting from October 20th. The appointment is 14 and the October 15th in via Molino delle Armi 19in Milan, a few minutes walk from the metro stop Misses. It will be a weekend full of fun and games in company and there will be the opportunity to share an unforgettable experience with all Super Mario lovers!