Like other locations in the story of the plumber, the Flower Kingdom is divided into seven zones with variety between them. From what we saw these range from the usual gardens to underground areas and some deserts. Of course they will have crazy variations thanks to a new system of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The first trailer showed that a flower was capable of altering the entire level. Now the Direct confirms that there are different ways in which he reacts. Since it can transform us into different creatures, change the perspective of the world or even leave us in free fall. Overcoming these alterations rewards us with wonder seeds, which can be used to unlock more levels.

The players of Super Mario Bros. Wonder they can play a variety of characters besides Mario and Luigi. Toad,Toadette, Peach, and Daisy are also playable. They also thought about those who are new to video games, since those who play with Nabbit or Yoshi will not receive any damage. Although they can still die from a fall.

For such a variety of characters, there are also new enemies to deal with. Among these are the hoppycats, who will jump when we do; the condarts, some birds that will launch at us like small missiles and the maw maw, a species of reptiles that will engulf us completely if we get close.

What else does Super Mario Bros Wonder contain?

Of course, the powerups can never be missing and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will have three totally new. The first one is the elephant one that we already saw in the past, the second one lets us shoot bubbles at the enemies to catch them and finally we have a drill that will let us bury ourselves.

Another rather curious novelty is that of the badges. Throughout the game we will find them and we can equip them to have different advantages. Among those they showed is the ability to jump before dying or being able to find objects and secret passages.

Source: Nintendo

Up to four players can enjoy Super Mario Bros. Wonder thanks to its local multiplayer. It will also have a rather curious online component, where we will see other users as ghosts. Still we can interact with them and heal them.

If everything that this title offers caught your attention, don’t forget that it arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 20. Taking advantage of the occasion, Nintendo revealed a new Mario-themed red OLED model that will go on sale on October 6. Will they embark on this new adventure?

