The voice actor Of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been officially revealed, confirming the rumors that have been circulating in the last few hours: it is Kevin Afghani, an actor who lives in Los Angeles.

“I am incredibly proud for voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” Kevin wrote in a post on Twitter. “I want to thank Nintendo for inviting me to visit the Flower Kingdom!”

As we know, last August the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, retired and will now take on the role of Mario’s Ambassador, attending the most important events.