With the next arrival of Super Mario Bros. WonderNintendo launched a particular initiative with the opening of Super Mario Immersive Hubone exhibition space dedicated to gaming in question and to the Nintendo series in general.
The weekend of 14 and 15 October, in via Molino delle Armi 19 in Milanthe doors of a special space entirely dedicated to Mario will open: from 10:00 to 22:00 on Saturday and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Sunday, the Super Mario Immersive Hub will offer everyone an engaging and interactive experience , allowing visitors to experience Super Mario Bros. Wonder as a preview.
The event will allow you to “enter” the world of Super Mario in a new way and personally experience the new dynamics of the game and the surprises that the new chapter of the series reserves. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with Super Mario and take home some gadgets as I remember.
A preview of Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available from October 20, 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch and represents the new chapter in the series 2D platformer history of Nintendo. This is an evolution of the “New Mario” sub-series, created with the intention of continuing the tradition of the two-dimensional platform game.
However, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has some unique features that also set it apart from previous chapters. In each level, it will be possible to collect a wonder flower which will make everything possible, revolutionizing the gaming world and offering a completely new point of view on the most famous video game series of all time.
These translate into new upgrades, transformations and more, applied on a total of 12 different playable characters: transformations into elephants, excavations with the auger mushroom, the possibility of blowing shiny bubbles and more are just some examples of the new possibilities offered by the game.
We recently saw a 7-minute gameplay video of the new Nintendo Switch exclusive and we also tried out the long-awaited return of the Nintendo plumber.
