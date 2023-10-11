With the next arrival of Super Mario Bros. WonderNintendo launched a particular initiative with the opening of Super Mario Immersive Hubone exhibition space dedicated to gaming in question and to the Nintendo series in general.

The weekend of 14 and 15 October, in via Molino delle Armi 19 in Milanthe doors of a special space entirely dedicated to Mario will open: from 10:00 to 22:00 on Saturday and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Sunday, the Super Mario Immersive Hub will offer everyone an engaging and interactive experience , allowing visitors to experience Super Mario Bros. Wonder as a preview.

The event will allow you to “enter” the world of Super Mario in a new way and personally experience the new dynamics of the game and the surprises that the new chapter of the series reserves. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with Super Mario and take home some gadgets as I remember.