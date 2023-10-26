When in the last century right-thinking people thundered against Pac-Man and Mario as dealers in hallucinogens (one pills and the other mushrooms), nothing could have prepared them for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a game in which the mascot Mario moves between altered worlds and impossible visions. No, the mustachioed plumber doesn’t change his target or his language: it’s actually the most colorful and visually impressive two-dimensional platform game of the saga ever. The characters are characterized as never before, and some details in the expressions of Mario and his companions (all playable) make the recipe even more exciting. The foundations on which Super Mario Bros. Wonder is based are the same as any other Mario game of the same genre, but with a larger and more intricate map than usual. The hunt for Bowser will take our heroes around the Flower Kingdom, where everything is quite similar to that of the Mushrooms except for one thing: there are magical flowers that, if touched, will change the environment in unpredictable ways. Needless to say, this translates into the craziest game design ideas ever seen in a platformer, giving Super Mario Bros. Wonder that sense of wonder that the title already promises.

If, as young players of Super Mario Bros. World on the Super NES or New Super Mario Bros. on the DS, we had been able to get our hands on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we would have thought that all this wonder was impossible: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in fact the fruit of decades of experience in developing platform games, the sum of everything Nintendo can say about the genre from the height of hundreds of millions of copies sold. It is no coincidence that it arrives at the end of the Switch’s life, closing a circle studded with successes for a console full of Mariesque experiences. The ability to play online and locally with two, three or four players creates unforgettable scenes of chaos, and the new pins offer interchangeable powers to tackle the most difficult levels: the game travels on a continuous balance between difficult challenges and a hand extended to the player, making it one of the chapters with the best measured learning curve. Above all, it is the variety that makes it the perfect platformer: in addition to surprising, Super Mario Bros. Wonder reminds us why this saga made the history of video games.

Format: Switches publisher: Nintendo Developer: Nintendo Vote: 9/10