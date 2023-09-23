The channel YouTube official of Nintendo delights us with a brand new trailer of the title Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich has the task of entertaining us with a general overview of the game lasting six minutes.

Prince Florian invited Mario and his friends for a visit, but surprisingly an unwelcome guest also showed up! While his army spoils the party, Bowser steals a wonder flower and merges with the prince’s castle, transforming himself into a flying fortress!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available on Nintendo Switch from the next one October 20thbut already since October 6 a console will be made available for sale Mario special edition OLED model (red). More information and photos are available in the appropriate article.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu