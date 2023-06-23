Get ready for a trip full of nostalgia and fun! Fans of the iconic platformers from ‘Super Mario Bros.’ you can rejoice, as Nintendo has turned its attention back to the beloved genre that catapulted them to fame.

The Japanese company, recognized for its polished and entertaining titles, has presented at the long-awaited event Nintendo Direct his most recent creation: ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder‘.

Coming into our hands on October 20, 2023, this new game promises to bring us back to the charm of classic 2D with a fresh and exciting twist.

One of the outstanding features of ‘Super Mario Wonder’ is its focus on cooperative play, allowing up to four simultaneous players so the whole family can enjoy the fun together.

What better way to spend a rainy afternoon than by immersing yourself in the colorful and dynamic world of Mario, Luigi, Peach and Daisy, challenging enemies never seen before in the series?

Nintendo has paid special attention to this new installment, adding new animations and vibrant settings that will make players feel immersed in the magical universe of ‘Super Mario Bros.’.

In addition, the characters will have a wide range of powers and abilities that will help them overcome challenges and defeat enemies in surprising ways.

One of the most exciting new features is Mario’s ability to transform into an elephant, which is sure to add an extra dose of strategy and fun to the game.

‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is a highly anticipated title, especially considering it’s been a while since we’ve had a major installment in the ‘Mario’ saga.

The latest games, released in 2017, included gems like ‘Super Mario Odyssey’, ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ and the expansion ‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’, all of which received excellent reception from critics and fans alike. from the gaming community, earning an outstanding score of 89 on Metacritic.

In short, ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is an exciting return to the glorious past of 2D platform games, bringing with it the magic and fun characteristic of the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ franchise. combined with exciting new additions.

Get ready to jump, run and explore exciting worlds as you embark on a unique adventure with your favorite Nintendo characters. Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable game starting on October 20, 2023.