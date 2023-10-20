Super Mario Bros. Wonder it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailerwhich promptly documents all the reasons why we shouldn’t miss out on the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch, available in stores from today.
We talked about it extensively in the review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder: the Kyoto house has churned out yet another masterpiecea platformer capable of introducing a large number of new features and terribly effective ideas, presenting itself as an unmissable experience.
