According to what was reported by VGC, apparently some players outside the press have come into possession of some copies of Super Mario Bros. Wonder a few days ahead of the release date, so much so that some are circulating online gameplay footage, streaming and maybe even the first pirated copies.

For example, at the time of writing there are two people happily streaming the game on Twitchtherefore showing new levels and mechanics compared to those previously shared by Nintendo through trailers and gameplay videos.

Furthermore, data miner @OatmealDome, known on our pages for his discoveries regarding hidden changes to Nintendo Switch system firmware such as the 17.0.0 update, claims that the game uses the ModuleSystem engine suggesting that the game has already been shared illegally on ROM sites. It was not possible to verify the information, but we have no difficulty in believing it, given that in the past pirated copies of Nintendo Switch games have circulated days before their debut in stores, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Splatoon 3.