Super Mario Bros. Wonder also occupies the first position this week Japanese chartswith Nintendo Switch which turns out to be by far the best-selling console.

On a software level, Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! also did very well, selling another 62,617 units. Unfortunately, no new launches appear in the top 10. Considering the period, we are not that surprised.

On a hardware level, Nintendo Switch has more than doubled PS5. Moreover, the top 10 software is monochrome, despite the fact that the Sony console has now sold almost 5 million units across all models.

The Xbox Series, on the other hand, is in sharp decline, with the Series S falling well below 1,000 units sold.