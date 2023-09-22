













This video lasts more than six minutes and allows you to appreciate much of what Mario’s new adventure offers. This time everything takes place in the Flower Kingdom, which Bowser unfortunately invaded.

The King of the Koopas ended up becoming a floating castle and now the plumber must travel this new land where he will face unprecedented challenges.

But you won’t be alone Super Mario Bros. Wondersince he will also have the help of other characters from the series, such as his brother Luigi and the princesses Peach and Daisy.

Besides them there are Toad and Toadette, as well as Nabbit and Yoshi. The latter are ideal for beginners.

The only drawbacks that Nabbit and Yoshi have in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is that they cannot transform when using power-ups but they do not suffer damage when attacked.

And regarding the power-ups in the game, the Elephant Fruit is available, which transforms whoever touches it into an elephant, as well as the Bubble Flower, which allows you to throw bubbles, and the Drill Mushroom, which allows you to drill various surfaces.

All of the above and more can be seen in action in the new trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Another novelty that comes with this title are the Badges, which allow players to add extra skills at certain levels.

This adventure has playability both locally, with four players, and online, where rooms can be created for up to 12. According to the plan, the game will go on sale on October 20.

