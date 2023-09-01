Shigeru Miyamoto did not intervene much on the processing of Super Mario Bros. Wonder but at the same time made it clear to the development team that they didn’t like the original design of Elephant Mario . The curiosity was revealed by the director of the game, Shiro Mouri, and by the producer Takashi Tezuka in an interview granted to the IGN.com magazine, in which the two were questioned about the role of the master in the creation of the new 2D game starring the Italian plumber.

Elephant Mario is the main novelty of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

According to Mouri and TezukaMiyamoto wasn’t breathing down his neck throughout the development: “Sometimes he came to where we were working to look at what we were doing and give some opinion. He looked at things in general and commented on this and that, even things that didn’t seem like too important comments; I’ve worked with Mr. Miyamoto for a long time and I understand him instantly, so I could understand what he meant between the lines or where he was going with, so we talked about those topics.”

Precisely Elephant Mario, one of the new forms that the protagonist will be able to take on in the game, was one of these, according to Mouri: “He expressed an opinion on Elephant Mario. It was a phase in which we were still in the conceptual phase for Elephant Mario and we already had He planned to fix his appearance, but he came and gave him a look and dryly commented, “He doesn’t look like a Mario character.” Still on the same subject, there were ideas of how elephant mario should spray the water, he came and said that if an elephant shooting water couldn’t move like that.These are examples of the feedback that he gave us.”

