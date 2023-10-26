October 2023 will probably be remembered as one of the richest months ever in AAA releases in the world of video games: between Assassin’s Creed and Spider-Man, even Mario managed to make itself heard with excellent sales and reviews.

Precisely as regards the “mere” numerical factor, Nintendo UK announced that the new chapter of Super Mario Bros. has met with truly unprecedented success in this sense.

MyNintendoNews reports to us that, as confirmed by Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the title of the 2D saga that had best launch ever regarding sales.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder it can be defined in all respects as an example of how much the Nintendo team knows how to innovate even with sagas that have reached and exceeded 40 years, presenting a great variety of fun and original situations and gameplay choices.

The title, released on October 20th exclusively for Nintendo Switch, it convinced critics and the public with strokes of genius level by level, practically becoming the definitive Super Mario Bros..

As evidence of this, there are in fact the very high ratings of Metacriticwho give the title of Nintendo mother a rating of 93/100.