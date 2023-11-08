Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold 4.3m copies worldwide.

Yesterday Nintendo announced its latest financial figures, stating Switch sales had passed 132m. Now more details have been released, including sales of its latest Mario game.

Mario Wonder is the fastest-selling Super Mario related game, with those sales accumulated in just two weeks.



Nintendo anticipated sales will be consistent over a long period, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

It also believes global excitement for the game grew thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, resulting in high sales.

The mascot film has cumulative global box-office revenue of $1.36m and was seen in cinemas by 169.84 million people. As previously reported, it’s the all-time highest-grossing film based on a video game.

Nintendo compared sales of five Super Mario games (including Mario Kart and Mario Odyssey) from 2022 and 2023 and saw sales grow 1.3 times.

Elsewhere in the report, Nintendo stated Switch Online now has over 38 million members. However, this is not split by region, nor does it specify Expansion Pack subscribers.



All the hits are outperforming previous generations | Image credit: Nintendo

The result of the high Switch sales means the company’s top franchises have grown considerably this generation. The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey have all considerably outsold previous installations by a huge margin.

In short, Nintendo’s consoles and games continue to sell exceedingly well and its biggest franchises are translating to other media. That’s why there’s a Legend of Zelda live-action film in the works.