During a Q&A organized by Nintendo after publishing the company's latest sales data, president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder was fundamental in driving the Nintendo Switch ecosystem during the Christmas period and that the sales they are growing at a faster paced than any other Mario game.

In the same speech, Furukawa also spoke about how sales in general have grown with a certain balance between third-party games and internal ones.

“During the holiday season this fiscal year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder was a major sales driver; at the same time, titles from other software publishers also recorded good sales, and sales in general grew with a good balance between new and evergreen titles and between titles from Nintendo and other software publishers.”

According to Furukawa, among the factors that are determining the success of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, in addition to its indisputable qualities that we highlighted in our review, there are also the local multiplayer and the long wave of success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

“Sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder are grew at a faster pace than previous titles of Super Mario. The game itself has been well received in terms of content, but I think another factor is the fact that it is a title that can be played by two or more people. About half of the people who play this game do so in multiplayer mode, so I think the title answered the need for a game that many people can enjoy with family and friends during the holiday season, when people reunite.

“Additionally, Super Mario Bros. The Movie is available for streaming worldwide. So, even though the theatrical release has ended, the number of people seeing the film for the first time continues to increase and we believe that this also contributed to the good sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.