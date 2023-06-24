The biggest surprise that came during the June 2023 Direct was undoubtedly Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new 2D platformer arriving exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. Pre-orders on the eShop for the digital version of the game are already open, which also gives us the opportunity to discover the download size.

According to what is reported in the Italian eShop, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will have an approximate weight of 4.5GB. We are talking about dimensions, therefore all in all contained, albeit slightly higher than the Mario 2D landed on Switch.

For example, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe takes up just 2.57GB, while Super Mario Maker is around 3.13GB overall. In any case, we specify that between now and launch, the overall weight may vary.

It goes without saying that larger dimensions do not necessarily indicate a larger game or with more content, which will only be possible to ascertain during the review. The only thing that is really certain at the moment is that the new transformation Mario Elefante has already conquered the web and is the protagonist of numerous illustrations and memes on social networks such as Twitter.