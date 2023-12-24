Among the innovations introduced by Super Mario Bros. Wonder compared to the classic formula there is also the removal of the timera feature that 2D Mario games have carried with them practically from the origins, with rare exceptions, something that according to the developers was necessary for the evolution of the series.
Although many 2D Mario chapters focused on exploration, perhaps on the need to find secondary roads and different exits, as in Super Mario World or Wonder itself, in previous chapters the timer still had to be taken into account.
Not that it was ever a very pressing commitment, but somehow the presence of the countdown placed a psychological limitation on the exploration of the levels and required players not to waste time and run towards the exit, as a legacy of the old original pltforms .
A necessary evolution
Among many changes applied by Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the typical dynamics of the series, there is therefore also this total elimination of the time limit, which was discussed by producer Takashi Tezuka and director Shiro Mouri on the pages of the new issue of Famitsu.
According to the developers, this choice was necessary to allow further evolution of the series and give the right space to some new ideas introduced into the gameplay.
“Regarding the time limit, some Wonder routes also have specific time limits, so find yourself having two timers at the same time was a problem,” Mouri explained. “From there the discussion started about whether we really needed a general timer or not, both from younger developers and veteran developers.”
The decision to remove the timer was therefore made in agreement with everyone, also because the tests conducted demonstrated, during the development phase, that without this element free exploration was more pleasant. On this occasion, we remind you of our review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
