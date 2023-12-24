Among the innovations introduced by Super Mario Bros. Wonder compared to the classic formula there is also the removal of the timera feature that 2D Mario games have carried with them practically from the origins, with rare exceptions, something that according to the developers was necessary for the evolution of the series.

Although many 2D Mario chapters focused on exploration, perhaps on the need to find secondary roads and different exits, as in Super Mario World or Wonder itself, in previous chapters the timer still had to be taken into account.

Not that it was ever a very pressing commitment, but somehow the presence of the countdown placed a psychological limitation on the exploration of the levels and required players not to waste time and run towards the exit, as a legacy of the old original pltforms .