Finally, after so much waiting, the ratings of Super Mario Bros. Wonder by specialized critics have reached places like Metacriticthus being the next big release of the week after Spider-Man 2, which did very well with its judges. And now that the plumber game has been analyzed, it is welcome news to say that it has become an instant hit.

By the time this note is being written, the video game has received approximately 76 reviews from different media around the world (including Atomix), which agree in giving it positive opinions, there is only one that is considered mixed. And all the scores are giving us a total of 93, which makes the product highly recommended to have in your collection. switch.

Among the comments that coincide about the game, is that it is the correct step towards the innovation of the franchise as it is, since the saga New It had been stagnant for years, and that was demonstrated with each game that was released. However, in this game the paradigm changes, so the rules of the levels have become crazy, so you can expect anything for the different stages.

Even pages that usually give ratings like IGN They have given it a 90, which indicates the level of design that has been developed by the design teams. Nintendo, praising everything from the mechanics to the power ups that can be found. Even within the reviews there are details omitted, this in order for the player to discover surprises that perhaps were never imagined in a Mario title.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder he arrives October 20 to Switch.

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: There are only two days left to be able to play this alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The problem for many will be thinking about which one to put first, in my case it will be Spiddey more because of the issue of not finding story spoilers online.