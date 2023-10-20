Super Mario Bros. Wonder ended up under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundry which as per tradition offers an in-depth analysis video analysis of the graphics sector of the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch.
From a technical point of view, tech enthusiasts were absolutely satisfied, given that Super Mario Bros. Wonder “demonstrates what is possible on “obsolete” and low-level hardware. While it does not overcome any technical limits, it shows the advantages of having very specific objectives and that they have been achieved very well”.
With regard to resolution and framerate, Super Mario Bros. Wonder runs at native 1080p in docked mode and 720p in portable mode, all at a practically rock-solid 60 fps even in the most frenetic situations. The resolution used in docked mode is dynamic and can be dropped to 864p, but according to Digital Foundry this only happens in the 3D world map and on other sporadic occasions.
Digital Foundry’s examination this time is not limited to the technical sector alone, also offering a rather in-depth analysis on some very technical aspects of the platform genre and on the level design, the sound sector and other elements in which Super Mario Bros. Wonder manages to surprise.
For example, the controls are more responsive and precise than in New Super Mario Bros. U, while all enemies use a sort of eye tracking so that they always look at the player and react differently to his actions. In short, the film is definitely worth watching if you are a fan of the genre.
If you haven’t already done so, we also suggest you read our review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
