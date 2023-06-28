Last week was quite a delight for fans of Nintendosince it became known Super Mario Bros. Wonder, new two-dimensional title of the great franchise that was waiting for a return. And now, we know what will be the maximum number of players that the console will be able to allow on the same television screen or the laptop itself.

Through the official page of the game in the eShopit is confirmed that only four players will be able to share the screen to be able to cross these levels where the seeds Wonder are the priority to collect. This means that the fan theory of having six people at the same time is wrong, since they came to this conclusion after the number of characters was made known.

Something that draws attention regarding the characters is that Yoshi It is playable but can also be ridden by others in the classic style for which he was known in the installments of Super nintendo. Added to this is that the franchise still lacks modes that can be played online, so everyone will need to be in one place.

The video game marks a return of the saga to two dimensions after being paused when it was launched New Super Mario Bros Uleaving aside Spin Off franchises such as Super Mario Maker and the port that was held for switches of the game of Wii U. However, now they are betting on a new formula within the scheme and that also includes animation.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the October 20 on Nintendo Switch.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It was logical that there were going to be six players, since the franchise has remained that way since Mario 2D arrived for the Wii. However, the online mode would have been cool, because even 3D World had it implemented.