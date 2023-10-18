The developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder they revealed that the game initially included the live commentarywith a voice that would therefore have commented on the player’s actions as happens in sports, and among those available there apparently was also one in “tsundere” version.

This detail was revealed in an interview published on Nintendo’s official website by game designer Koichi Hayashida, who explained that the developers have been working seriously on this idea for about six months before discarding it.

“We spent about six months seriously developing the live commentary. We tried to add voices that corresponded to the actions of the players. Even as we added several voices, questions started to arise within the team like: “Who is doing this commentary? “. Something wasn’t right. (Laughs)”

Director Shiro Mouri also added that the live commentary had a standard, very generic voice and a “tsudendere” voice which proved to be very popular with the developers. For those who don’t know what does tsundere meanis a Japanese term that indicates a type of character, very common in manga and anime, very cold and detached, but which also has a sweeter and more affectionate side.

“The team was also evenly split between pros and cons. (Laughter) The default voice was very generic, like a reporter, but you could choose to switch to a tsundere comment,” Mouri said. “In fact, according to our playtesting, quite a few people switched to the tsundere commentary. (Laughter)”