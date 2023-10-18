The developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder they revealed that the game initially included the live commentarywith a voice that would therefore have commented on the player’s actions as happens in sports, and among those available there apparently was also one in “tsundere” version.
This detail was revealed in an interview published on Nintendo’s official website by game designer Koichi Hayashida, who explained that the developers have been working seriously on this idea for about six months before discarding it.
“We spent about six months seriously developing the live commentary. We tried to add voices that corresponded to the actions of the players. Even as we added several voices, questions started to arise within the team like: “Who is doing this commentary? “. Something wasn’t right. (Laughs)”
Director Shiro Mouri also added that the live commentary had a standard, very generic voice and a “tsudendere” voice which proved to be very popular with the developers. For those who don’t know what does tsundere meanis a Japanese term that indicates a type of character, very common in manga and anime, very cold and detached, but which also has a sweeter and more affectionate side.
“The team was also evenly split between pros and cons. (Laughter) The default voice was very generic, like a reporter, but you could choose to switch to a tsundere comment,” Mouri said. “In fact, according to our playtesting, quite a few people switched to the tsundere commentary. (Laughter)”
Talking flowers are the heirs of live commentary
Producer Takashi Tezuka explained that live commentary was ultimately discarded as it would have required too much work. However, the idea still turned out to be useful, given that it was reworked in talking flowers present within Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
“If we were serious about doing this live commentary, just the process of creating the variants would have been a huge amount of work. So, unfortunately, we had to give up,” Tezuka said. “However, it would have been a shame to shut down the entire experiment. So we hired another team member to focus on this function full time.”
“At the same time we discussed setting the game in the Flower Kingdom and we managed to incorporate the idea of live commentary in the form of talking flowers that fit into the world of the game. It’s a version of live commentary that fits fits the world of Mario,” added Hayashida.
We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available starting from October 20, 2023. Just today we published our review of the new eagerly awaited exclusive for Nintendo Switch.
#Super #Mario #Bros #originally #live #commentary #Tsundere #version