That Bowser is in love with Princess Peach we believe it is not a mystery to anyone, but according to Nintendo’s promotional material relating to Super Mario Bros. Wonder he seems to particularly like it when he is more substantial , that is, in the form of an elephant. In fact, this is her size, so we imagine he finds her particularly charming.

Nintendo of America released a clip showing Bowser getting close to Peach in a threatening manner, and then offer her a flower. However, when the princess transforms into an elephant, after eating the elephant fruit, the villain is literally stunned, so much so that he discards the single reproductive organ of the angiosperms and pulls out a whole bouquet of flowers to demonstrate the explosion of his passion.

Unfortunately the clip ends here and we can’t see what happens next. After all, Nintendo is a company that essentially deals with family products, but the skit is funny nonetheless.

Fans naturally reacted by filling the comments with memes which celebrate Bowser’s love for rounded shapes and predict a bright future for the character, after the emergence of this novelty.

All to remind us that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available starting from October 20, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.