Of course Nintendo couldn’t sit idly by with this, especially since it’s a family game. That is why these Super Mario Bros Wonder videos they started to disappear. Although one or another continues floating around the internet.

If you’ve been keeping track of this game, you know that there are talking flowers on the stages. These react to the actions of Mario and company and even give advice to the player. However, thanks to a mod, they can shout profanities instead of saying their usual dialogue.

Not all modders have used this power for evil. Some have shared funnier videos without bad words of their mods. Super Mario Bros Wonder. These still have no problems with Nintendo, but that may change in the future.

What is Super Mario Bros Wonder about?

Super Mario Bros Wonder takes the plumber and his friends to the new Flower Kingdom, where they were invited by Prince Florian. Unfortunately the celebration is interrupted by Bowser who acquires a new power that makes him a threat. Therefore our heroes have to fight him once again.

The gameplay is basically that of a 2D Mario but adds new mechanics and transformations. One of its new systems is the wonder flowers, which change elements of the stage to make them even more exciting.

If it catches your attention, you should know that it goes on sale next October 20, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Will they buy it?

