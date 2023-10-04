Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not too far away and fans of the Italian plumber will finally be able to jump back into a 2D world and, above all, they will soon be able to transform their hero into an anthropomorphic elephant. However, the wait seemed too long for some modders from the SM64ex-coop group who decided to include it Elephant Mario in Super Mario 64 to already start enjoying all its features.

We are talking about Koop the Koopa and Unreal, who created a purely aesthetic mod for Super Mario 64. This means that Elephant Mario does not have the unique abilities that you will find in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but simply looks a lot like him.

Furthermore, the mod allows you to color Elephant Mario. Unreal – which also shared the video you see above – explained that the character has i feet pink at the base and that this is the only detail that cannot be changed due to how the model is structured, but we believe it is a problem.