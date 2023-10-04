Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not too far away and fans of the Italian plumber will finally be able to jump back into a 2D world and, above all, they will soon be able to transform their hero into an anthropomorphic elephant. However, the wait seemed too long for some modders from the SM64ex-coop group who decided to include it Elephant Mario in Super Mario 64 to already start enjoying all its features.
We are talking about Koop the Koopa and Unreal, who created a purely aesthetic mod for Super Mario 64. This means that Elephant Mario does not have the unique abilities that you will find in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but simply looks a lot like him.
Furthermore, the mod allows you to color Elephant Mario. Unreal – which also shared the video you see above – explained that the character has i feet pink at the base and that this is the only detail that cannot be changed due to how the model is structured, but we believe it is a problem.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, coming soon
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available as Nintendo Switch exclusive starting from October 20, 2023. The game offers us not only Mario but also various other characters, including Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, Peach and Daisy. In this chapter we will find the talking flowers, which will give us suggestions and add details, but which can be silenced if we want.
In our essay we explained to you that “Super Mario Wonder will be a “strange” Mario for a thousand reasons: it is the first in many years without the voice of Charles Martinet, it is the 2D chapter that will perhaps represent the last great “Let’s-a- go!” before Nintendo Switch passes the baton to the next Nintendo console.”
