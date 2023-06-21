During the Nintendo Direct of this afternoon Nintendo he announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, new horizontal scrolling chapter. The title will be available worldwide starting from from next October 20 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As we can see from the announcement trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, Mario and his friends will have the opportunity to exploit new upgrades within the game. Also for the first time in a main chapter too Daisy will be a playable character.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Good vision!

Source: Nintendo