The announcement came with a post on Twitter celebrating the milestone with an image that collects some of the stellar ratings given to the game by the press (in this regard, here is our review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder).

Nintendo revealed that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the game of the series with the highest sales in Europe in the first three days since launch, which took place last October 20th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: another sales champion on Nintendo Switch

For the moment, Nintendo has not shared any details regarding sales in the USA and Japan, so we just have to wait for Circana’s data and the traditional sales rankings published by the Japanese magazine Famitsu.

In the meantime we know that in the week of launch Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the second best-selling game in the United Kingdom in physical format after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Not only that, again as far as the English retail market is concerned, the latest game starring the mustachioed plumber had the third-best launch ever, after Super Mario Bros. Odyssey and 3D All-Stars. In any case, it must be said that in recent years the digital market has become increasingly relevant and used, therefore these are comparisons that are timeless.

In short, we are faced with another blockbuster on Nintendo Switch, probably one of the last before the advent of the next console from the big N, which barring any surprises should arrive in stores during 2024.