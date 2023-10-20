Nintendo Italy reminds us that from today the highly anticipated product is available all over the world Super Mario Bros. Wondernew 2D chapter for the flagship of the Kyoto house, exclusive for Nintendo Switch. To celebrate this day, as always, the inevitable launch trailer is released online which we include below, after which you will find the press release accompanying the release of the title.

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER – AVAILABLE FROM OCTOBER 20, 2023 ONLY ON NINTENDO SWITCH

THE WONDER OF ABLE TO BE AMAZED AGAIN. THE NEW SUPER MARIO ADVENTURE IS READY TO SURPRISE THEM ENTHUSIASTS OF ALL GENERATIONS

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, released on October 20, is the revolutionary and wonderful exclusive of Nintendo Switch which marks the return on 2D consoles, after more than 10 years, of Super Mario, the undisputed protagonist of this 2023 also thanks to the release of the film dedicated to him. An appearance in style that proposes the classic scrolling adventure formula, revisited in a modern key and adapted to the most current gaming trends. Super Mario never ceases to surprise after almost 40 years and establishes itself as a director of innovation, confirming the uniqueness of the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

Milan, 20 October 2023 – Super Mario is a popular icon recognized globally, always a pioneer in the world of video games and recently also cinema star. To highlight the solidity of this cultural phenomenon, capable of leaving a decisive mark on the videogame industry and beyond, are the over 200 chapters of a saga that survives unscathed almost 40 yearssetting and rewriting the foundations of the entire industry since 1985when Super Mario Bros. saw the light on Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Since then, the Super Mario saga has established itself as a guarantor of revolutionary game mechanics, conveyed with the introduction of new concepts, models and ideas that have broadened the horizons of creativity and development for other gaming companies as well. With Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new and revolutionary Super Mario video game available from October 20, 2023 just up Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is preparing to rewrite the standards of level design once again, placing itself as a link between tradition and innovation and proposing, after over 10 years, a two-dimensional video game dedicated to the mustachioed plumber, according to the classic formula that made the his videogame saga among the most famous in the world.

Super Mariowas an undisputed protagonist of this 2023 thanks also to success of the film which debuted in theaters in April, reaching 1.36 billion dollars at the box office and placing first in the ranking of the highest-grossing animated films in the history of cinema. Not happy with this achievement, the plumber of Nintendo is ready to return in style Nintendo Switch, re-proposing its classic two-dimensional scrolling formula, improved by many new features that have already won over its millions of fans. With Super Mario Bros. Wondera world of wonder can be explored in an effort to save the Kingdom of Flowers from the siege of Bowser and everything will be possible by interacting with i in each level marvelous flowers. Collecting this special plant will revolutionize the game world, offering a completely new point of view on the most famous video game series of all time. Furthermore, new upgrades will further enrich the already innovative gameplay of Mario’s latest adventure, which, alongside his friends, for a total of 12 different playable charactersit can transform into elephantdig into the ground with the auger mushroomblow powerful bubbles with the bubble flower and take advantage of many abilities never seen before, integrated into the new equipment system of the brooches: a special setting that will allow you to customize the gaming experience based on your preferences and level needs. Finally, to make the most of the many surprises of Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe fun can also be shared with friends, relatives and enthusiasts from all over the world, both online and locally, 2 to 4 players.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest Super Mario adventure that celebrates an extraordinary year and demonstrates how much this series still has to offer, surprising this time too with its innate simplicity. The game has been available since October 20th only on the console family Nintendo Switch and can be purchased directly on the console from Nintendo eShop or in digital and physical format on My Nintendo Store, where a bonus set of themed pins will be included with purchase. Furthermore, Mario’s surprises will continue November 17 with the arrival on the hybrid console of Nintendolocalized into Italian for the first time in Europe, by Super Mario RPGthe role-playing classic released in 1996 on Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), now revisited in a fully remastered version!