Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the classic Mario adventure, developed for Nintendo Switch, which mixes platform elements with isometric sessions, without forgetting the plumber’s adventure companions such as the Princess Peach, her brother Luigi and Toad.

In the game it is possible to face the adventure up to a maximum of four players at the same time, challenging each other to see who will reach the highest score and be the first to fly to the top of the pole with the flag, before the classic castle!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the direct evolution of its predecessors, therefore there will be elements such as upgrades, Yoishi to jump higher and different disposable gadgets that our heroes will get during the adventure. In the presentation video we can appreciate the wonderful aesthetic verste of the game, to the point that even the villain Bowser it shows itself to the best of its potential, mixing a malevolent but at the same time beautiful look to see.

The appointment with this new chapter is next October 20thjust enough time to get ready for a Christmas full of games with friends and family on the sofa.