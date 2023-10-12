Super Mario Bros. Wonder it’s the beginning of a “new phase” for the 2D version of the Italian plumber’s platformers, according to Nintendo staff. In an interview with Game Informer, the team behind the new reinvention of Mario said they were optimistic about the future of the seriesbut he is not yet ready to commit to anything concrete for the future.

“I think we’ve gone from the New Super Mario Bros. series to one new phase“, said producer Takashi Tezuka, “but at this point we have no idea what the next gameplay style will be.”

Art director Masanobu Sato says Wonder could kickstart the next generation of jumping into the Mushroom Kingdom, just like New Super Mario Bros did: “What we know is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder created a bigger stage for the adventures of Mario and his friends.”