Super Mario Bros. Wonder it’s the beginning of a “new phase” for the 2D version of the Italian plumber’s platformers, according to Nintendo staff. In an interview with Game Informer, the team behind the new reinvention of Mario said they were optimistic about the future of the seriesbut he is not yet ready to commit to anything concrete for the future.
“I think we’ve gone from the New Super Mario Bros. series to one new phase“, said producer Takashi Tezuka, “but at this point we have no idea what the next gameplay style will be.”
Art director Masanobu Sato says Wonder could kickstart the next generation of jumping into the Mushroom Kingdom, just like New Super Mario Bros did: “What we know is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder created a bigger stage for the adventures of Mario and his friends.”
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a long wait
However, Tezuka knows well that it took a long time to get his hands on a 2D Super Mario game again. “It’s been a while since the last chapter of the New Super Mario Bros. franchise,” said Tezuka, “but when we create another iteration of the series, we understand that we have to surpass what we achieved with the last title.”
Recall that in 2006, after a ten-year hiatus, Nintendo returned to the origins of the 2D series with New Super Mario Bros. for DS. The success of that platformer paved the way for three beloved sequels: New Super Mario Bros. Wii, New Super Mario Bros. 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U. Let’s talk about eleven years ago and, excluding re-releases and the Mario Maker chapter, no more 2D games have been published.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will arrive on October 20, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
#Super #Mario #Bros #starting #point
Leave a Reply