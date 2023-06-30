A talented fan of Nintendo has created a custom cover image for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the style of old games Super NES. The year 2023 has been quite an exciting one for fans of Mario until now, with the possibility that the hit animated film of Super Mario Bros. pave the way for future film adaptations of Nintendoand several new games of Super Mario announced during the Nintendo Direct of June.

One of the most prominent announcements was Super Mario Bros. Wondera new 2D platformer coming to the switches in October. Last week’s trailer highlighted the four-player cooperative gameplay and colorful landscapes, and players will finally be able to control the spirited Princess Daisy for the first time in a mainline title. Super Mario.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will also give Mario a new form of elephant that is already generating a lot of fanart online. Although some fans worry that the voice actor of MarioCharles Martinet, has been replaced in Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe excitement for the next adventure of Mario in 2D it is still high.

A Reddit user by the name of Sr_Pozo recently posted his own custom cover art for the game on r/Mario. Drawn in the style of the titles of Super NES as Super Mario All Stars From 1993, this colorful, retro-inspired illustration features Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Toad as they embark on their latest platforming adventure.

It also shows many of the new power-ups of Super Mario Bros. Wondersuch as the aforementioned Elephant Mario, Luigi’s enlarged hat that apparently functions as a parachute, and the Wonder Flower that can alter the world around the heroes in useful ways.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023 for nintendoswitch.

Via: Game Rant