Nintendo has released sales figures for the first two weeks since the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new exclusive for Nintendo Switch which is rapidly climbing the charts of critical and public acclaim, as demonstrated by the excellent sales figures.

Thanks to an incredibly busy release period (consider that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was also released on the same day), sales of Super Mario Wonder were yes excellent, but not exciting like the ones Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom did in the first 210 days after launch.

As reported by Nintendo itself, the title has sold just under 5 million copies (4.3 to be precise) in two weeks. A result which, however, marks new sales records on European soil, as we reported a few days after the game’s publication.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder managed to convince critics and audiences thanks to its great inventiveness placed in every single level: the “Wonder Flower”, a new mechanic for this new 2D Mario, is capable of transforming each level into a picture of strangeness and friendliness.

Now that Nintendo has decided to throw itself back into the world of cinema with the live action of The Legend of Zelda, it is logical to expect that, soon, we can return to talking about a big-screen transposition of Mario’s adventures, which would only increase the quantity of interested parties in the brand.