Since Metroid Dread was released, in nintendo switch There has been a fairly striking constant, and that is precisely that a few weeks before major releases on the console, the launch ROM is leaked online. Tradition that has been repeated with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and for everything to remain normal, it also happens with Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As is already known, the title will be on sale next October 20, but through social networks and also Youtube, screenshots have been shown in which some users presume that they have already finished the video game. On the other hand, there are also thumbnails on the video page that show the bosses that the game consists of, where logically the last one is shown in the center of the image.

Within the data that has been leaked, there is something quite interesting, and that is the engine with which the game has been made, this is the ModuleSystemwhich has been used in other games of the brand such as Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and Splatoon 3. Indicating that the only one who has left the equation with the use of different tools is Pikmin 4which uses neither more nor less than Unreal Engine 4.

Going back to the spoilers part, many of the fans who have paid for their digital physical copy who will wait until Friday already know what to do, that is, try not to search for the phrase of the game as it is in Youtube. Also, it’s always acceptable to block it on Twitter, all in order not to go through something as unpleasant as the final showdown.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases the October 20 on Switch.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: For now I have not come across anything like this on social networks, so I am practically going to get to this video game for sure. But actually, the ones that worry me the most are the ones from Spider-Man 2.