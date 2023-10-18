See also More people played Assassin's Creed Valhalla last year than the year it launched

“To create something truly fun, we decided to take our time and dedicate a large development budget without having to worry about production times. So in the beginning, there was only a small group working on development.”

“We wanted to create a game that offered much more than in the past, so this time we have not set a fixed time period for development, which is usually decided before starting,” Tezuka said.

In an interview published on Nintendo’s official website, the producer stated that the goal with Super Mario Bros. Wonder was to create a title capable of offering much more than in the past and for this reason Nintendo has allocated a high budget and has not set any timeline for the project’s development, which is somewhat anomalous within the gaming industry.

The goal was to surprise players with lots of out-of-the-box ideas

Tezuka later explained that the main goal with Super Mario Bros. Wonder was to continually surprise the playersinserting at least one particular element in each level.

“Previous 2D Mario games featured variations of challenges that increased in difficulty as players progressed. This time, however, we decided not to focus on creating those variations, but rather to offer a large number of surprises that we felt Fun. Frankly, I wanted to include at least one element in each stage that would surprise or delight players. So I decided to consult Hayashida-san, who had participated in the development of the 3D Mario games, and ask him how he incorporated such elements into Super Mario Odyssey.”

In this regard, game designer Koichi Hayashida revealed that the developers have accumulated over time over 2,000 possible ideas to be inserted into the game. One of these was the live commentary on the player’s actions, even in a “tsundere” variant.

“3D Mario games are sometimes described by the media and gamers as a ‘box of ideas,’ so I decided to apply some of the ideas used to create 3D Mario games to a 2D Mario game,” said Hayashida.

“Taking these aspects into account, we decided to organize an idea-sharing session. Everyone, from programmers to designers and sound designers, got together and wrote gameplay ideas on sticky notes, which might even be unrelated to the their field of expertise, and we made prototypes on the spot. There were so many ideas. Before this interview, I counted the number of sticky notes we had, and there were more than 2,000!”

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available in stores from October 20, 2023. Here is our review of the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch.