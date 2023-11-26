Black Friday is now coming to an end: in a few days, in fact, the week of Black Friday 2023. On Amazon Italy However, in Italy the discounts continue and there are still many products on promotion to discover at a special price. For example, we can see the offer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Nintendo Switch exclusive. The reported discount is 19% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it’s €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and above all it is a further discount from what this game already had on November 20th. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder It’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It is a 3D platformer and is also the fastest-selling Mario chapter ever. It allows you to play in local and online cooperative and tackle many levels as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Peach and Daisy.