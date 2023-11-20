Black Friday is about to arrive, as now the week of Black Friday 2023. On Amazon Italy In Italy the discounts continue and there are still many products on promotion to discover at a special price. For example, we can see the offer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Nintendo Switch exclusive. The reported discount is 15% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it’s €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and above all it is the first real discount, as price cuts of a few euros had previously been offered. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder It’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It is a 3D platformer and is also the fastest-selling Mario chapter ever. It allows you to play in local and online cooperative and tackle many levels as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Peach and Daisy.