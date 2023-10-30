GamesIndustry.biz has shared the sales ranking of the UK retail market for the last week, where in first place we find Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich he therefore managed to overtake Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Update at 10.40am: GamesIndustry published the ranking of games sold last week, which we report below. We have edited and updated the story accordingly.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports UFC 5 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

The situation was therefore reversed at the top last week, when it was Insomniac Games’ exclusive PS5 that stood at the top of the British top 10, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder was “satisfied” with second place.

GamesIndustry also reports that the sales of both games dropped significantly on a weekly basis. To be precise, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 recorded a -69% of physical copies sold, while for Super Mario Wonder we are talking about -55%, a sign that the difference in terms of units purchased between the two games is probably not particularly large .

In any case, the decline recorded for both is physiological and absolutely normal, especially when we are talking about two highly anticipated exclusives created by studios with an excellent reputation, with many players therefore willing to purchase them in the launch week sight unseen. This is also demonstrated by the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder respectively recorded the fourth and fifth best throw on English soil this year.