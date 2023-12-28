Super Mario Bros. Wonderaccording to the words of Christopher Dring, it eclipsed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in UK at Christmas, touching the top of the rankings.

The director of GamesIndustry.biz, who is now accustomed to anticipating some data before the publication of the complete English top 10, specified that the situation only concerns the retail marketwhere Nintendo Switch is particularly strong.

Then considering the Christmas period, it is clear that this trend was further emphasized and awarded Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the fastest-selling game in the series ever.