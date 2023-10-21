To no one’s surprise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in first place eShop sales ranking of Nintendo Switch this week, followed by the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Stardew Valley Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sonic Superstars Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Detective Pikachu Returns Overcooked 2 Among Us Mario Party Superstars LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light Nintendo Switch Sports Cars 3: Driven to Win Animal Crossing: New Horizons Red Dead Redemption EA Sports FC 24 WRC 9 Pikmin 4

The new Mario 2D (here is our review) had already achieved first position last week simply thanks to pre-orders, but now that it is finally available it is reasonable to expect a long stay at the top. For the rest we find the usual suspects among the top ten positions, with the only significant change represented by EA Sports FC 24, which dropped from ninth to eighteenth place.