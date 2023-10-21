To no one’s surprise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in first place eShop sales ranking of Nintendo Switch this week, followed by the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft
Stardew Valley
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Sonic Superstars
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Detective Pikachu Returns
Overcooked 2
Among Us
Mario Party Superstars
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
Nintendo Switch Sports
Cars 3: Driven to Win
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Red Dead Redemption
EA Sports FC 24
WRC 9
Pikmin 4
The new Mario 2D (here is our review) had already achieved first position last week simply thanks to pre-orders, but now that it is finally available it is reasonable to expect a long stay at the top. For the rest we find the usual suspects among the top ten positions, with the only significant change represented by EA Sports FC 24, which dropped from ninth to eighteenth place.
The ranking of digital-only games
Below we find the ranking of available games only in digital formatwhich sees Stardew Valley, Among Us and Inside dominate once again.
- Stardew Valley
Among Us
Inside
Don’t Starve Together
Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators
Green Hell
One Piece: Unlimited World Red
The Game of Life 2
Quake II
Cooking Simulator
The Last Campfire
Stick Fight: The Game
Suika Game
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Thief Simulator
Vampire Survivors
Airplane Flight Simulator
Dave the Diver
Hollow Knight
Dicey Dungeons
