Thursday August 31, 2023at 16:00, Nintendo will broadcast a direct monographic dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It will simply be called Super Mario Bros. Wonder and will reveal all the details of this highly anticipated return of Mario to 2D platformers.
The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct it will last approximately 15 minutes and will be streamed live on the Nintendo Direct website and on the company’s YouTube channels. As always in these cases, you can follow the event with us on our Twitch channel, where we will comment on all the announcements in real time.
What to expect from Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct? A lot, actually, considering that the game has only been shown so far with a presentation video. We imagine that the questions from the fans will be many, also considering how the announcement of the same was received.
Mario goes back to 2D
Some extra details on Super Mario Bros. Wonder were provided some time ago by the official classification of the ESRB. In reality, these are quite obvious details, such as the fact that the main enemy is Bowser and that the playable characters are taken from the Mario universe. Again the ESRB explained to us that in the game “we will find ourselves crossing magical and fascinating environments while jumping on the heads of enemies, throwing shells and objects at them or throwing small fireballs to throw them off the screen, while the boss fights they present some more demanding challenges and different situations.” In short, we hope that the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct tells us something more interesting, or at least we can not deduce by ourselves.
For the rest, we remind you that theexit of the game is scheduled for October 20, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
