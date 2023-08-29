Thursday August 31, 2023at 16:00, Nintendo will broadcast a direct monographic dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It will simply be called Super Mario Bros. Wonder and will reveal all the details of this highly anticipated return of Mario to 2D platformers.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct it will last approximately 15 minutes and will be streamed live on the Nintendo Direct website and on the company’s YouTube channels. As always in these cases, you can follow the event with us on our Twitch channel, where we will comment on all the announcements in real time.

What to expect from Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct? A lot, actually, considering that the game has only been shown so far with a presentation video. We imagine that the questions from the fans will be many, also considering how the announcement of the same was received.