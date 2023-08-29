A couple of months ago, a game was shown that nobody saw coming at all, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which until now has generated many questions among fans of the world of Nintendo. The bad thing is that after its announcement we haven’t seen much more in the form of a trailer or something similar, but apparently that’s going to change in the next few days.

The present day, Nintendo has shared in a publication that there will be a new direct of this game and the date will be neither more nor less than the next August 31 o’clock at 8:00 AM in Mexico City. As for the duration, it will be 15 minutesvideo in which they will explain more about their gameplay.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario’s new adventure in 2D on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct broadcast. 📆 August 31

🕓 8:00 am (CDMX time)

⏳ Approximately 15 minutes Don’t miss the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/BnU91tA3uY pic.twitter.com/ew1hAwW5ow — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) August 29, 2023

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the next one is released October 20 exclusively for nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo