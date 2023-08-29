Nintendo announced a Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new title for Nintendo Switch coming on October 20th all over the world.

The transmission, the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Directwill be broadcast on August 31st at 4pm and will last about 15 minutes. It will be possible to follow it through the embed available below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct – 8/31/2023



Source: Nintendo Italy