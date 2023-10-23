Super Mario Bros. Wonder has the potential to become the biggest launch ever for the series in UKaccording to the first sales data revealed by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the third biggest launch ever for a Mario platformer in the history of the English charts”, wrote Dring, anticipating as usual the news relating to the top 10 in the United Kingdom.

“Is found just behind Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: I imagine that with the digital sales figures it could turn out to be the biggest launch ever for a Mario platformer in the UK.”

Also in this case, as for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, first but with much lower sales than the first episode, the digital information the cards on the table could therefore change, and quite a bit.