Super Mario Bros. Wonder was classified in the past few hours by the American body ESRB, which has also led to the discovery of some details on the game, such as the main enemy and other elements.

This is shocking information to say the least: the enemy we will have to face – spoiler alert – is Bowser! If you manage to recover from this incredible twist, then know that other surprises derive from the structure of the game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in fact a platformin which you control characters from the Mario universe.

The swirl of emotions given by this information leak from the ESRB also makes us aware of the fact that, within Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we will find ourselves crossing magical and fascinating settings while jumping on the heads of enemies, we throw shells and objects to them or we throw little fireballs to knock them off the screen, while the boss fights present some more challenging and different situations.

All absolutely amazing. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has received an “E” rating, making it suitable for users of all agesanother completely unexpected element for a Mario game.