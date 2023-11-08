













Super Mario Bros. Wonder becomes the fastest-selling Mario in history









Nintendo has high expectations for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, because as they point out, Mario games tend to have consistent sales throughout their lifespan. And let’s not forget that Nintendo games, especially those from their mascot, very rarely have significant discounts, even after many years of their release.

The enormous number of units sold is even more impressive when remembering that, with the launch of Super Mario Maker, Fans and critics had predicted the end of Mario’s 2D adventures.

Although the quality of the game is undeniable, it should not be underestimated the impact the animated film surely had on sales. After the enormous success of the film, Mario was present in the collective memory of children and adults like few other times in his history.

What did you do to Super Mario Bros. Wonder so popular?

Since the announcement of its launch, this new installment has delighted both new and long-time fans because it is a return to the classic platforms. Besides, The transformation into an elephant caused a great sensation among fans: both good and bad.

Let us also remember that the musical level of piranha plants went viral on social networks because of how funny and charming he is.

The efforts of Takashi Tezuka, Shiro Mouri and the entire team have paid off. We can’t wait to see what other wonderful ideas you have for us in the future.

