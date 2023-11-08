The Kyoto company, however, specifies that this record is valid only by taking as a reference the sales of the series from the Wii and DS generation onwards, as previously the data on copies sold by retailers were not tracked.

After yesterday’s financial results, overnight Nintendo reeled off further numbers and information on the Nintendo Switch ecosystem and its flagship exclusives. One of the undoubtedly most interesting pieces of information is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has reached altitude 4.3 million copies in the first two weeks of launch, which effectively makes it the game in the series sold fastest .

Nintendo expects steady sales in the long term

Also driven by the success of the animated film released in the spring, there were very few doubts that the new 2D Mario would prove to be another great hit for Nintendo Switch, also by virtue of the undeniable qualities of Super Mario Bros. Wonder that we told you about talked about in our review. And we’re only at the beginning.

As explained by the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, usually games starring Mario and his companions tend to have a rather long sales cycle and therefore the sales numbers will only increase substantially in the coming months and in 2024. This is demonstrated, for example, by the 57 million copies purchased of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which still appears in the top positions of the sales charts today.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder achieved cumulative sales of 4.3 million copies in its first two weeks,” commented Furukawa. “This makes it the fastest-selling Super Mario title.”

“Super Mario games also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time. We expect this game to be an attractive choice for consumers this coming holiday season and will continue to sell well into next year.”