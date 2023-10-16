This year has been one of greatness for Super Mario Bros., given that a few months ago a movie was released that generated millions, and now this week a new two-dimensional experience will be arriving for nintendo switch. And something that should be noted in this regard is the fact that the animations of the characters’ faces look much better than they have ever seen before.

The evolution in these techniques is due precisely to the film that created lighting studios, because the creation team felt committed to new players, showing that Mario can also be this expressive in video games. In fact, Takahashi Tezukaone of the main producers of the game, comments that the influence is more than obvious.

Here what he said:

Traditionally, our development costs have gone towards the gameplay itself. Of course that is absolutely essential. But this time we really wanted to put some of that into the animations. People coming from the Mario movie will see that and think ‘this is what Mario does, this is how Mario moves,’ and we wanted them to experience something similar to that.

It is worth mentioning that the movie universe of Mario and Nintendo It still stands, because a few weeks after the film was released in theaters the sequel was confirmed, but to see it in form it will take a couple more years. Likewise, there is a latent rumor that something with the saga is also Zelda could be a reality.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on October 20.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: We are already dying to play this, I hope the week goes by quickly to get to that glorious Friday, turn on the Switch and spend hours and hours until we finish those levels 100%.