Like every weekend the eShop sales rankingswhich they see once again Super Mario Bros. Wonder balance in first place. But be careful Super Mario RPGwhich rose to third place this week ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch scheduled for next week.

In second position we find the surprising Suika Game, a funny Japanese puzzle game, which has been very successful on Nintendo’s laptop since its launch. For the rest, the top positions are occupied by the evergreen Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which recently received the latest DLC, and other apparently niche titles but which are enjoying good success on the eShop, such as the indie Dave the Diver and Fashion Dreamer.

Here is the complete top 30: