Like every weekend the eShop sales rankingswhich they see once again Super Mario Bros. Wonder balance in first place. But be careful Super Mario RPGwhich rose to third place this week ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch scheduled for next week.
In second position we find the surprising Suika Game, a funny Japanese puzzle game, which has been very successful on Nintendo’s laptop since its launch. For the rest, the top positions are occupied by the evergreen Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which recently received the latest DLC, and other apparently niche titles but which are enjoying good success on the eShop, such as the indie Dave the Diver and Fashion Dreamer.
Here is the complete top 30:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Suika Game
Super Mario RPG
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Dave the Diver
Fashion Dreamer
Among Us
WarioWare: Move It
Minecraft
Stardew Valley
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Cult of the Lamb
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Overcooked: Special Edition
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Mario Party Superstars
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Risk of Rain Returns
Hades
Blasphemous + Blasphemous II
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Track Edition
MLB The Show 23
Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nintendo Switch Sports
Gang Beasts
The top 30 digital-only games
Below we can read the top 30 of the best-selling games on the eShop exclusively available in digital format, which sees Suika Game, Dave the Diver and Among Us dominate.
- Suika Game
Dave the Diver
Among Us
Stardew Valley
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Risk of Rain Returns
Hole I
Super Meat Boy Forever
Witchy Life Story
Grim Fandango Remastered
The House of the Dead: Remake
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
Stick Fight: The Game
Terraria
Disney Dreamlight Valley
A Little to the Left
Dicey Dungeons
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Creepy Tale
Hollow Knight
The Game of Life 2
Quake II
Enchanted Portals
Thief Simulator
Ultimate Chicken Horse
Vampire Survivors
Chants of Shinar
Rubber Bandits
Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
Retro Bowl
