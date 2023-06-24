Through Amazon Italy you can reserve a Switch copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The price is €59.99 and the release date is October 20, 2023. You can find the product at this address or through the box below.

It is also in this case a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. As always, we remind you that this means that the price you pay will be equal to the lowest figure that appeared on Amazon between the time of your pre-order and the time of shipment. The reservation is free and can be canceled at any time before shipment at no cost. The game is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new chapter in the 2D Super Mario saga. In this new adventure, with local multiplayer for up to 4 people, the player will discover “wonder flowers” that change the gameplay in an unpredictable way. Also, Mario can transform into an elephant. Daisy and Yoshi will also be in the game, as well as Mario, Luigi, Toad and Peach.