Here comes the usual top ten of the best selling games in the UK based on GfK data, which in this case tracks the market for physical games only, for the week from 30 October to 5 November, which saw Super Mario Bros. Wonder keep the top and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drop to third place below EA Sports FC 24.

Just like last week, Super Mario Bros. Wonder confirms itself as the best-selling game in the UK in physical format, while EA’s football simulation regains second position in a market that it has dominated for years, pushing Marvel’s Spider- Man 2 in third position, after the excellent launch debut.

However, what is probably the most surprising element is RoboCop: Rogue Citywhich debuts directly in fourth position and represents an excellent result for a title far from the blockbuster format of its competitors.